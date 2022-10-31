The Project

Elon Musk Plans To Start Charging Verified Twitter Accounts $20 A Month To Keep Their Blue Tick

There may be fewer verified accounts on Twitter soon, with the company reportedly planning to start charging $20 a month for verification.

According to The Verge, Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has given employees a deadline to introduce paid verification or face being fired.

The social media company currently has an optional subscription service 'Twitter Blue', which unlocks extra features for US$4.99 a month.

But under his new plan, Musk wants the service to charge US$19.99 a month, and it would include the blue verification tick.

Users who are currently verified would have 90 days to sign up to the plan or lose their verification status.

The blue Verified badge "lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic," Twitter explains on its website.

"To receive the blue badge, your account must be authentic, notable, and active."

In the three days since Musk took over Twitter, the billionaire has already fired top executives.

Musk has denied a New York Times report about laying off Twitter employees to avoid stock grants due this week.

In response to a Twitter user asking about the layoffs, Musk tweeted: "This is false."

The New York Times reported on Saturday that Musk has ordered job cuts across the company, with some teams to be trimmed more than others and that layoffs would take place before November 1 date, when employees were scheduled to receive stock grants as part of their compensation.

With AAP.

