Elon Musk Offers To Buy Twitter For His Original $68bn Offer, In U-Turn Decision

In a letter to Twitter, Mr Musk agreed to pay the price he offered months ago before trying to quit the deal.

The surprise reversal came weeks before the two sides were due in court.

The agreement would put the world's richest person in charge of one of the most influential media platforms and end months of turbulent litigation.

Twitter shares jumped 12.7 per cent to $US47.93 before trading was halted for the second time, while Tesla shares rose by about 2.4 per cent.

Some industry watchers, who were taken by surprise by the development, questioned whether the latest twist was a concrete offer or a delay tactic.