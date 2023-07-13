Elon Musk Launches New AI Company To Rival ChatGPT

Musk has hinted at building an alternative option to the popular ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot for months.

Now, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has revealed his plan.

According to the company’s website, xAI’s goal is to “understand the true nature of the universe.”

Musk’s team includes executives from some of the biggest technology firms in the US.

Staff currently at xAI have previously worked at Google DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, the University of Toronto and Tesla.

Despite his work in AI, Musk has repeatedly expressed his concerns with the technology.

In March, Musk called for developers to pause the training of strong AI models, as did a number of tech industry leaders and group researchers.

The xAI website states the company will work closely with Twitter and Tesla.

The company is currently recruiting experienced engineers and researchers as part of its technical staff based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Most AI development has been concentrated in Silicon Valley.

The public can meet the team and ask questions about xAI during a Twitter Spaces chat on July 14.





