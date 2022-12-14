The Project

Elon Musk Is No Longer The Richest Man In The World Following Twitter Buyout

Tesla and Twitter CEO, Elon Musk is no longer the richest person in the world.

According to Forbes, the title now belongs to LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault.

Tesla's shares were down 6.3% on Monday and have halved in the past year.

Musk's wealth is mostly tied to Tesla's stock, which initially saw a big rise of more than 1,000% in the past two years.

However, Arnault is worth $186.2 billion, which is now higher than Musk's $178bn.

The drop in Musk's fortune has been linked to the purchase of Twitter, for which he sold billions of dollars worth of shares to ensure it could be funded.

‘Bluey’ Star Melanie Zanetti Reveals The Parenting Tips That Are Being Picked Up From The Show
Melanie Zanetti, star of the children's TV show 'Bluey' has shared how parents believe the show has "changed their lives".
We hope we are next...
An English company is facing a huge loss in profits after it ordered 18,000 football shirts celebrating England as the World Cup winners… Which won’t be happening.
Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, was caught on a hot mic calling another party leader an "arrogant p***k" during parliament yesterday.
Cambridge Dictionary has updated its definition of ‘man’ and ‘woman’ to be inclusive of transgender people.