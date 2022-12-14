Elon Musk Is No Longer The Richest Man In The World Following Twitter Buyout

According to Forbes, the title now belongs to LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault.

Tesla's shares were down 6.3% on Monday and have halved in the past year.

Musk's wealth is mostly tied to Tesla's stock, which initially saw a big rise of more than 1,000% in the past two years.

However, Arnault is worth $186.2 billion, which is now higher than Musk's $178bn.

The drop in Musk's fortune has been linked to the purchase of Twitter, for which he sold billions of dollars worth of shares to ensure it could be funded.