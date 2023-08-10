Elon Musk Hits Back At ABC After They Abandon X (Twitter) Accounts

The ABC is currently actively operating four accounts on the social media platform.

These are ABC News, ABC Sport, ABC Chinese and ABC Australia.

Managing Director, David Anderson, released a statement on Wednesday blaming ‘toxic interactions’ on the platform as the reason for the ABC’s decision.

“We also found that closing individual program accounts helps limit the exposure of team members to the toxic interactions that unfortunately are becoming more prevalent on X,” Anderson said.

“Concerningly, X has reduced its trust and safety teams. Additionally, it is introducing charges which make the platform increasingly costly to use.”

Musk responded to the news by tweeting, “Well of course they prefer censorship-friendly social media. The Australian public does not.”

Multiple global news organisations abandoned the platform earlier this year after Musk’s decision to label some outlets as ‘government-funded media’, ‘publicly-funded media’, or ‘state-affiliated media’.