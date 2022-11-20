The Project

Elon Musk Has Confirmed Donald Trump Will Be Allowed Back On Twitter

Elon Musk has confirmed Donald Trump will be allowed back on Twitter after putting it to a vote.

Musk, Twitter's new owner, said in May he would reverse Twitter's ban on Trump, whose account was suspended after last year's attack on the US Capitol.

But the former President says he has no interest in returning to Twitter even as a slim majority voted in favour of reinstating the former US president who was banned from the social media site for inciting violence.

In a poll organised by new owner Elon Musk, slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll with 51.8 per cent voting in favour of reinstatement.

"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," Musk tweeted.

Trump had appeared less than keen earlier in the day.

"I don't see any reason for it," the former president said via video when asked whether he planned to return to Twitter by a panel at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting.

Musk said earlier that a decision to bring back Trump's account was yet to be made, and Twitter had reinstated some controversial accounts that had been banned or suspended, including satirical website Babylon Bee and comedian Kathy Griffin.

On Saturday, he shared a poll from his account asking his followers if they thought the former President Donald Trump should be allowed back on the platform.

"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei," Musk tweeted on Sunday.

Musk's decision to ask Twitter users for guidance on who should be on the platform is part of a huge restructuring of the company, including massive lay-offs.

With AAP.

