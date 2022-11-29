Elon Musk Has A Very Concerning Bedside Table

It's pretty clear that billionaires are clinically insane.

Anyone who seems to have that amount of money seems to peddle anti-Semitic conspiracies (Kanye West), think they should have access to the nuclear codes (Donald Trump), or build giant, phallically shaped rockets to shoot into space, presumably, in the hope that this will bring them a sense of fulfilment that their money has otherwise failed to achieve (Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk).

Of course, it's not fair to clump Bezos and Musk together like that.

At least Bezos has been humble enough not to purchase a major social media platform for billions of dollars above value just so that he can control political discourse and manipulate people into thinking he's cool. Which is where he and Musk differ.

If you don't know who Elon Musk is, he's that guy who names his kid X Æ A-12 and builds cars that sometimes catch fire, so you know he's got good judgment.

Since taking over Twitter, he's been doing his best to convince advertisers to stay with the platform despite the fact that he has made a good chunk of the company's staff redundant.

He also decided that a good use of his time was to haggle with acclaimed author Stephen King over how much the latter should pay in order to retain a blue tick next to his name.

Musk has been bragging over the last few weeks about how Twitter usage is at an all-time high, and that might well be true.

But, that's mostly because people enjoy looking at a car crash, which is why whenever a Tesla goes up in flames on a California highway, there are always a few camera crews there to beam the images around the world.

Though, perhaps another reason why Twitter usage is so high is that Musk is himself pretty entertaining to observe on the platform (refer to the above comment about him fighting with Stephen King).

In fact, he recently posted a photograph that he claims is one of his bedside tables that seems particularly unhinged.

Of course, there is a good chance that this was not actually his bedside table and was intended to just be a joke, but, for the sake of filling up the word count on this article, let's presume that he was being truthful.

In the image shared from his Twitter account – which we know is his account because he has a blue tick, so he still has $8 USD of disposable income a month despite the fact that the company he just bought is reportedly on the verge of collapse – a number of items have raised concern about the man's mental state.

Firstly, there is a big handgun that looks very fake, so it probably doesn't shoot many bullets.

Secondly, there is an old handgun that looks like it might date back to the 18th century that probably shoots more bullets than the fake gun, but it wouldn't do much in the event of a home invasion because it would take about 15 minutes to reload.

However, most concerningly in the picture are four (four!) opened cans of Diet Coke that have presumably been drunk empty.

Yes, many people who drink Diet Coke tend to be quite health-conscious in wanting to minimise their sugar intake.

But, someone who drinks four Diet Coke's is clearly unaware of the amount of caffeine currently coursing through their veins, which would explain a lot of Musk's bizarre online behaviour in recent weeks.

And it gets worse because the four cans of Diet Coke are not even placed on coasters, and ring stains are clearly visible all over his bedside table.

Anyone with OCD would find this image very difficult to look at.

However, for what it's worth, Musk himself did follow up with a tweet addressing this problem: "There's no excuse for my lack of coasters," he stated.

It's great to see that Musk is, therefore capable of self-reflection and acknowledging when he has made a mistake.

Hopefully, he can apply this to his management of Twitter and quickly return it to people who actually know how to run a social media company.