Elon Musk Gets Booed On Stage During Dave Chappelle Comedy Show

Elon Musk's reputation has taken a few hits over the last few months. Only a year ago, he was just some weird, eccentric billionaire who would shoot phallically shaped rockets into space, which was pretty harmless stuff.

However, over the last few months, he has taken over Twitter, one of the largest social media platforms in the world, under the guise of protecting free speech. Since then, there have been reports of racial slurs spiking on the website, advertisers pulling out, staff being dismissed without notice all around the world, and the man himself even haggled with Stephen King over how much the acclaimed author should pay per month to have a blue tick on the website.

It's in this context that Elon Musk decided to make a surprise guest appearance at Dave Chappelle's show at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday night. When the comedian invited Musk to the stage and asked the crowd to make some noise for "the world's richest man", the crowd fulfilled the request, but perhaps not in the way that Chappelle expected.

While there were some cheers for the billionaire as he arrived on stage triumphantly in a "I love Twitter" shirt, clearly expecting rapturous applause and adulation, he was mostly greeted by boos and jeers. In fact, it was so obvious to everyone in the crowd that Musk was receiving a pretty frosty reception that Chappelle even quipped: "It sounds like some of those people you fired are in the audience."

Of course, phones are banned at Chappelle's shows, but some people did manage to sneak their devices in and record Musk's reaction while he hung around sheepishly on stage. The footage, which has ironically been shared around quite a bit on Twitter, shows Musk looking around, kind of awkwardly unsure how to react, before Chappelle says: "Don't say nothing, you hear that sound, Elon? That's the sound of pending civil unrest."

At least for Musk, it seems that he is far too deluded to realise that a good chunk of people in the real world deeply dislike him. He later took to Twitter to claim: "Technically, it was 90% cheers & 10% boos (except during quiet periods), but, still, that's a lot of boos, which is a first for me in real life (frequent on Twitter)."

Which is a very funny way to interpret the situation. What does he mean by the qualification "(except during quiet periods)"? Is he saying that there were mostly boos during the quiet periods, and, if so, would those periods by definition not be considered quiet at all? Perhaps we need to update the old philosophical question: "If a tree falls in the woods and no one is there to hear it, does it make a sound?" with a more modern take: "If a crowd boos a billionaire, but he is too deluded to hear it, is he really that disliked?"

He also signed off the tweet by sarcastically saying, "It's almost as if I've offended SF's unhinged leftists … but nahhh." Which is, again, a pretty delusional thing to believe because anyone who knows anything about Dave Chappelle and the backlash he received in recent years for his jokes about the trans community would know that 'leftists' are hardly in his fanbase.

The good news for Musk is that even if a good portion of the earth's population doesn't like him, he can always jump on one of his phallically shaped spaceships and start over on a new planet.