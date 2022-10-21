Elon Musk Claims He Intends To Fire 75% Of Twitter Staff

According to the Washington Post’s report on Thursday, job cuts are expected in the coming months, no matter who owns the company. However, Musk has proudly stated he intends on laying off 75 per cent of the workforce.

Twitter's current management planned to pare the company's payroll by about $US800 million ($A1.3 billion) by the end of next year, a number that would mean the departure of nearly a quarter of the workforce, the report said.

Human resources staff at the social media company have told employees that they were not planning for mass layoffs, but documents showed extensive plans to push out staff and cut down on infrastructure costs were already in place before Musk offered to buy the company, the Washington Post reported.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Musk had tried to walk away from the deal to buy Twitter in May alleging the company understated the number of bot and spam accounts on the social media platform, which started a series of lawsuits between the two parties. Earlier this month, Musk reversed course and said he will proceed with the deal on original terms.