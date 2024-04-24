The Project

Elon Musk Calls Jacqui Lambie ‘Enemy Of The People’ In Stoush With Australian Government

Elon Musk has branded Senator Jacqui Lambie “an enemy of the people” in a post on X, after the stoush between the social media company and the Australian government heats up.

Independent senator Jacqui Lambie, who branded the billionaire a "social media knob", deleted her X account in protest on Tuesday.

Mr Musk retorted the senator was "an enemy of the people" in a post on X.

The eSafety Commissioner has threatened social media site X with hefty fines if the company continues fighting an order to take down graphic material, while experts say regulators have further options they can use.

The Federal Court on Monday granted an interim injunction that has compelled the social media giant to hide content of a recent stabbing attack in Sydney, echoing an edict issued by the commissioner a week earlier.

The company said it complied with the order temporarily while it fights it in court but argued a global takedown order violates the principle of free speech - a point which has been hammered home by billionaire owner Elon Musk.

With AAP.

