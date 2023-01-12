The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Elon Musk Breaks World Record For Losing The Most Amount Of Money In A Year

Elon Musk Breaks World Record For Losing The Most Amount Of Money In A Year

Elon Musk has broken a world record that nobody will want to be competing for any time soon after recording the largest personal loss of fortune in history.

Elon Musk has made history by recording the largest loss in personal income ever recorded. 

The data, based on figures reported by Forbes, led to the Guinness book of world records declaring the largest loss of income for a single person.

So how much are we talking?

Musk has suffered a whopping USD$182 billion loss of his personal fortune since 2021. 

The entrepreneur and CEO spent a record USD$44bn purchasing social media platform Twitter, which investors of his company Tesla now say has impacted his time and attention on Tesla. 

Mr Musk's losses since November 2021 surpass the previous record of $58.6bn (£47bn), suffered by Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son in 2000.

However, Guinness claims they believe the actual loss could actually be far more than the reported $182 billion.

Musk is still not broke by any means. 

Now sitting as the world's second-richest man, with an estimated personal fortune of $138 billion, behind France's Bernard Armault, of Louis Vuitton, Moet and Hennessy, who has an estimated personal income of $190 billion in personal value.

Tobacco Companies Could Be Forced To Clean Up Cigarette Butts In South Australia
NEXT STORY

Tobacco Companies Could Be Forced To Clean Up Cigarette Butts In South Australia

Advertisement

Related Articles

Tobacco Companies Could Be Forced To Clean Up Cigarette Butts In South Australia

Tobacco Companies Could Be Forced To Clean Up Cigarette Butts In South Australia

Tobacco companies will be made responsible for cleaning up cigarette butts in South Australia under legislation to go before the state parliament.
Naomi Osaka Announces She Is Expecting Her First Child

Naomi Osaka Announces She Is Expecting Her First Child

Tennis superstar and four-time grand slam winner, Naomi Osaka, has confirmed her absence from the Australian Open is because she is expecting her first child.
Wonder How Your Dog Is Doing While You’re At Work? Now Your Dog Can Text You

Wonder How Your Dog Is Doing While You’re At Work? Now Your Dog Can Text You

Ever found yourself wishing you could call your dog, or text them to see how they’re going?
M&M’s Releases New Woman-Focused Packaging

M&M’s Releases New Woman-Focused Packaging

Meanwhile, Kit-Kat doesn't feature a picture of Kit Harington or a cat.
Booing Novak Djokovic At The Australian Open Will See Fans Get Ejected From Stadium

Booing Novak Djokovic At The Australian Open Will See Fans Get Ejected From Stadium

Tennis, like most posh things *cough cough, the royal family, cough cough* has been through a lot of unwanted controversies over the years.