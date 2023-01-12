Elon Musk Breaks World Record For Losing The Most Amount Of Money In A Year

Elon Musk has made history by recording the largest loss in personal income ever recorded.

The data, based on figures reported by Forbes, led to the Guinness book of world records declaring the largest loss of income for a single person.

So how much are we talking?

Musk has suffered a whopping USD$182 billion loss of his personal fortune since 2021.

The entrepreneur and CEO spent a record USD$44bn purchasing social media platform Twitter, which investors of his company Tesla now say has impacted his time and attention on Tesla.

Mr Musk's losses since November 2021 surpass the previous record of $58.6bn (£47bn), suffered by Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son in 2000.

However, Guinness claims they believe the actual loss could actually be far more than the reported $182 billion.

Musk is still not broke by any means.

Now sitting as the world's second-richest man, with an estimated personal fortune of $138 billion, behind France's Bernard Armault, of Louis Vuitton, Moet and Hennessy, who has an estimated personal income of $190 billion in personal value.