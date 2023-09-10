Elon Musk Biography Reveals He Has A Third Child With Grimes

The child, who apparently goes by the nickname Tau, has been kept under wraps until the detail was revealed in a New York Times’ review of journalist Walter Isaacson’s book, ‘Elon Musk’.

The pair share a son named X Æ A-Xii, and a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, who goes by the nickname Y.

The new biography also revealed Elon’s involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to an extract obtained by CNN, Musk ordered SpaceX engineers to cut off Ukrainian access to Starlink satellites to prevent a surprise drone attack on Russian warships.

Musk later responded on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the “starlink regions in question were not activated. SpaceX did not deactivate anything.”

Isaacson had access to Musk’s life for two years to gain an insight into how the eccentric billionaire works.

The book is due to be released on September 12.

Recently, Grimes took to X to reveal that she had been blocked by Shivon Zilis, the mother of Elon’s 22-month-old twins.

"Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer. I have never been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart," she wrote in a now deleted tweet, replying to a picture of a photo of Elon, Shivon and the twins, Azure and Strider.