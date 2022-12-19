The Project

Elon Musk Asks Twitter Users If He Should Resign As CEO, Promises To Abide By Results

Elon Musk has asked Twitter users if he should step down as head of the company and has promised to abide by his poll results.

Musk took on the CEO role in October and has since fired senior executives.

Musk’s poll comes hours after the company announced it would begin removing accounts created for promoting other social platforms and content containing links to them or their usernames.

The platform has said it will block access to Meta’s Facebook and Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribal, Nester and posts.

TikTok was not included on the list.

Parents Say Giving Kids A Bank Card Was A Mistake After They Spent Over $250 On Chicken & Donuts.
Parents Say Giving Kids A Bank Card Was A Mistake After They Spent Over $250 On Chicken & Donuts.

A mum has revealed her son spent all his birthday money on chicken and donuts for his friends.
Expert Reveals What Makes An Aussie Christmas Too 'Bogan'

Christmas is a glorious time of joy, giving and separating the classy folk from the delightful bogans
Nick Cannon Says Being A Father Of 11 Is Way Harder Than He Expected

The US TV host says he’s ‘spread thin’ as he becomes a father for the 12th time.
Ash Ketchum and Pikachu To Leave Pokemon After 25 Years

After 25 years in the iconic anime, the lovable duo of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu are retiring from the series. 
 Crude Gesture Of World Cup Hero Sparks Calls To Strip Him Of Award

  From hero to zero, Emiliano Martinez’s crude gesture has divided the internet, with some calling for his awards to be taken away. 