Elon Musk Asks Twitter Users If He Should Resign As CEO, Promises To Abide By Results

Musk took on the CEO role in October and has since fired senior executives.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Musk’s poll comes hours after the company announced it would begin removing accounts created for promoting other social platforms and content containing links to them or their usernames.

The platform has said it will block access to Meta’s Facebook and Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribal, Nester and posts.

TikTok was not included on the list.