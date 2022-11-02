Elon Musk Announces Twitter Verification Will Cost Users US$8 A Month

Musk tweeted the change on Monday night, saying, "power to the people!".

"Twitter's current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bullshit," he said.

"Price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity."

Musk listed the additional benefits users who signed up for the subscription service would also receive.

The new CEO said there would be a priority in replies, mentions & searches, which is essential to defeat spam/scam", the ability to post long videos & audio and half as many ads for paying users.

The verification system would replace the current Twitter Blue subscription, which allowed paying users extra benefits, such as editing tweets.

Initial reports said Musk was planning to charge US$20 a month for verification.

However, after complaints on Twitter by author Stephen King about the cost, Musk dropped the price.

"We need to pay the bills somehow!" Mr Musk responded.

"Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about US$8?"