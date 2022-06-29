The Project

Elmo Gets Vaccinated Against COVID-19, Leaving Some Americans Very Angry

Anti-vaxxers are livid on social media after Sesame Street's Elmo got vaccinated for COVID-19.

The long famous children's educational show shared a public service announcement on Twitter to help make our young'uns feel better about getting the jab.  

  

Sesame Street shared the short video on Twitter with the caption "It's okay to have questions about Covid-19 vaccines for children."  

  

"Elmo's dad Louie talked to their paediatrician and learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep him and his whole neighbourhood safe and healthy," the tweet continued to add.  

  

It's safe to say that anti-vaxxers were not overly pleased with the message.  

  

Twitter users were quick to express their displeasure with Sesame Street for trying to "manipulate children's minds."  

  

"Shame on you, Sesame Street (a show I used to love as a kid and for my kids) trying to manipulate children's minds for something that could seriously harm or kill them," one user commented.  

  

"I miss the REAL Sesame Street. The one I grew up with. Just educational, fun stuff. No propaganda," another user said on Twitter.  

  

What that last user had missed though, was that the Sesame Street they grew up with promoted the exact same thing.  

  

The REAL Sesame Street and Big Bird promoted getting vaccinated back in the '70s.  

  

Others took to social media to applaud Elmo's PSA, saying that it is quite good for kids.  

  

"I don't know why people would be upset about this. 'Take medicine so you don't get sick' is one of the most important things a child learns about the world," one user said.  

  

"I'm proud of Elmo for getting vaccinated... I don't care what anti-vaxxers say, this is not 'propaganda', this is a PSA," another commented.  

