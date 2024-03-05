Ellyse Perry Smashes Ball Into A Car Window In Incredible Half-Century

The Australian thrilled their fans in Bengaluru with a 37-ball 58 including four sixes, one of which smashed the rear window of a sponsor's car mounted on a stage behind the boundary.

"It is the best atmosphere I have consistently played in front of in my entire career," said Perry.

"I had a great chance to get myself in with Smriti [Mandhana] at the other end, and then it was nice at the end to release a few."

On breaking the car window, she added, half-joking: 'I was a bit worried. I'm not sure I have insurance over here to cover me. So in a bit of strife there."

Perry was finally out in the last over, caught in the deep off Sophie Ecclestone as RCB made a challenging 3-198, with the Warriors kept to 8-175 in their run-chase.

With AAP.

Image: WPL