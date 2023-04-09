Ellie Goulding On Why It’s A Good Thing Her New Album Isn’t Personal

The British songstress told The Project that she thinks it was a good thing to admit. “We had just come out of lockdown, and no one was really thinking straight, everyone was in, like a surreal state of mind,” Ellie said.

“We were just like, right, a kind of coping mechanism just to write these big, buzzing, up-beat dance songs and pop records.

“We had so much fun, we had a laugh, that was really needed at the time.

“So it’s just true, I was being honest.” Ellie described how when she’s writing, if she can “perfectly envisage” the video for it, then she’s made a good song. “The idea that you and your friends, dancing and having a good time and feeling love for yourself and feeling, like kind of freedom, all those things just make me feel really, I don’t know, like happy and accomplished and like I’ve done something useful in the world,” she said.