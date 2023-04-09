The Project

Ellie Goulding On Why It’s A Good Thing Her New Album Isn’t Personal

Ellie Goulding recently admitted her latest album ‘Heaven‘ is her “least personal” work.

The British songstress told The Project that she thinks it was a good thing to admit. “We had just come out of lockdown, and no one was really thinking straight, everyone was in, like a surreal state of mind,” Ellie said.

“We were just like, right, a kind of coping mechanism just to write these big, buzzing, up-beat dance songs and pop records.

“We had so much fun, we had a laugh, that was really needed at the time.

“So it’s just true, I was being honest.” Ellie described how when she’s writing, if she can “perfectly envisage” the video for it, then she’s made a good song. “The idea that you and your friends, dancing and having a good time and feeling love for yourself and feeling, like kind of freedom, all those things just make me feel really, I don’t know, like happy and accomplished and like I’ve done something useful in the world,” she said.

