Ellen Pompeo To Leave Grey’s Anatomy After 19 Seasons

Grey’s Anatomy has built a cult following after being on air for over 19 seasons since 2005.

Now, the show’s star Ellen Pompeo who plays protagonist Meredith Grey has announced via Instagram to her 9.8 million followers that her character will be exiting.

“I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith Grey and the show for 19 seasons. Through it all… none of it… would have been possible without the best fans in the world.” She wrote.

“You all are riders and you all have made the rider so fun and iconic. I love you madly and appreciate you right back.

“This isn’t your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back to visit. With a lot of love and immense gratitude.”

However, fans will pleased to know Pompeo is not leaving the show altogether.

Whilst she is scheduled to leave the show as a series regular on February 23, the date of the next episode.

She will continue to produce the show and will still have a presence as Grey’s Anatomy’s narrator, occasional guest spots and be included in the current season finale.