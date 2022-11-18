The Project

Ellen Pompeo To Leave Grey’s Anatomy After 19 Seasons

Fans of Pompeo’s character, Meredith Grey, have been left heartbroken after learning her character will be written out of upcoming seasons.

Grey’s Anatomy has built a cult following after being on air for over 19 seasons since 2005. 

Now, the show’s star Ellen Pompeo who plays protagonist Meredith Grey has announced via Instagram to her 9.8 million followers that her character will be exiting. 

“I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith Grey and the show for 19 seasons. Through it all… none of it… would have been possible without the best fans in the world.” She wrote.

“You all are riders and you all have made the rider so fun and iconic. I love you madly and appreciate you right back.

“This isn’t your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back to visit. With a lot of love and immense gratitude.”

However, fans will pleased to know Pompeo is not leaving the show altogether. 

Whilst she is scheduled to leave the show as a series regular on February 23, the date of the next episode. 

She will continue to produce the show and will still have a presence as Grey’s Anatomy’s narrator, occasional guest spots and be included in the current season finale.

Nancy Pelosi Say She Will Give Up Her Leadership Role After Republicans Take Control

Nancy Pelosi says she will give up her leadership role a day after Republicans secured control of the chamber.
Chris Hemsworth revealed in his new series Limitless that he carries the Alzheimer’s gene, opening up about his fear of forgetting his family.
While a Dutch court's murder verdict brings some solace to the Australian families of MH17 victims, those responsible for downing the Malaysian Airlines flight are unlikely to ever face justice.
Technically the teacher now gets the money from the tooth fairy.
Yogi Bear is on the loose! A bear has been caught red-handed breaking into a van at a holiday park in the U.S., only to steal a bag of popcorn.