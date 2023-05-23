The Project

Elephants Love Our Visits To The Zoo, New Study Finds

Animal behaviour experts have found that elephants are happier and less bored around human visitors at zoos.

Researchers from Nottingham Trent and Harper Adams University have found that elephants particularly enjoy our company at zoos.

The animal behaviour experts examined over 100 research papers on how visitors impacted animals’ behaviour.

The findings, published in the journal Animals, found in the period after a public feeding, there was an increase in foraging by elephants and a decrease in their levels of inactivity.

Researchers also discovered a decrease in repetitive behaviours in the presence of large numbers of people.

However, elephants were not the only animals to react positively to zoo visitors.

Birds such as the cockatoo and long-billed corella were found to have spent the majority of time on busy days closer to the visitors.

“We have robust methods to measure animal welfare in zoos. Animal responses are attributed to various factors, and recognising what these may be is important to improve welfare,” Dr Ellen Williams, a zoo animal welfare scientist at Harper Adams University, explained.

“In elephants and birds, it was encouraging to see a reduction in those repetitive behaviours towards something more positive in the presence of people, although the absence of change in the majority of species was also really good because it suggests enclosure design is changing to better support animals in responding to visitors.”

