Elephant Attacks Perth Family's Van In Sri Lanka

The Basnayake family were on holiday in Sri Lanka, driving through a national park when they were met by a hungry elephant who ransacked their vehicle in search of food.

The elephant was caught on camera as he smashed his trunk through the driver's side window and pierced the body of the van with his tusks. 

"This thing was literally hiding in the bush, comes straight at the van," Kasun Basnayake recalled to 9News

Basnayake started throwing lunch leftovers the elephant's way in an attempt to appease the animal, so he and his family could speed away. 

"The reason these things happen is people have been feeding these wild animals on the road," Basnayake explained.

"So, these animals, rather than trying to find food on their own, they can probably get an easy meal by just attacking a van."

As they sped off, the elephant had a final jab and pierced the side of the van with his tusks once more, leaving considerable damage to the vehicle but luckily, the family were unharmed. 

Now, either Mr Basnayake is correct, and this is a direct result of people feeding the elephants, or these animals really need to learn the difference between civilian vehicles and Uber-eat drivers. 

