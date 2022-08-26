Electric Scooter Injuries Almost Double As Melburnians Embrace New Way To Get Around

Forty-nine people have been admitted to The Alfred's trauma centre in the past year as a result of incidents involving e-scooters and e-bikes.

Eighteen patients have ended up in intensive care, the Victorian hospital has told AAP.

It's a significant jump on the same time last year, when there were 24 trauma centre admissions and five intensive care cases.

"There's an extremely worrying trend of people using these e-bikes and scooters under influence and of drugs and alcohol," trauma services acting director Associate Professor Joseph Mathew said.

"Further to that, a number of people choosing not to wear safety gear such as helmets.

"What people don't realise is the normal protection that a car offers with seatbelts, airbags is not available on the motorbikes or e-bikes or scooters.

"When you come off at 20 to 30 kilometres per hour without any protection, you fall and you have devastating injuries."

A 20-year-old e-scooter rider died in February this year after he collided with a station wagon on the Princes Highway in Narre Warren, southeast of Melbourne.

An e-scooter rental scheme has been trialled in the City of Melbourne, Port Phillip and Yarra, allowing people to ride hired scooters in bike lanes, on low-speed roads and shared paths.

VicRoads says many people have been riding e-scooters illegally on roads and footpaths, putting safety at risk.