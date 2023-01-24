The Project

Electric Garbage Trucks Bought By A U.K. Council Don't Work When It Rains

Two electric bin trucks bought by a U.K. council don't work when it rains.

The City of York Council purchased the vehicles as part of a plan to reduce carbon emissions.

But it has emerged the trucks only worked for a combined total of 481 days between January 2021 and November 2022.

Head of environmental services Ben Grabham told the BBC there had been "reliability issues" with the two trucks, and the cost of replacement vehicles had been paid for by the manufacturer.

The two electric vehicles were part of a total of 12 new trucks bought by the council in a bid to cut down emissions. The other 10 met Euro 6 lower emissions standards and are not electric.

James Gilchrist, director of transport, environment and planning, said this is "the reason we bought two – and not all – of the fleet as electric vehicles".

"They are a pilot and 'lessons learned' piece, rather than going fully electric for HGVs in one fell swoop," he said.

