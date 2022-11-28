Elderly U.S. Couple Get Married In The Very Supermarket They First Met In

It's hard to meet people these days; anyone who has participated in online dating will attest to that fact.

But, perhaps searching for 'the one' on the internet is not the best way to go about finding a partner.

Sure, you do hear about some couples meeting on popular dating sites like Tinder, Hinge and UberEats, but one older couple in Arizona has proven that nothing beats a good old-fashioned chat in the condiments aisle of a grocery store.

Last week Brenda Williams, 72, and Dennis Delgado, 78, got married in aisle eight of the Fry's Food and Drug Store in Casa Grande, after they first met there in August 2021.

Brenda had her eyes on some Miracle Whip (which apparently is some gross American version of mayonnaise), but she was soon 'whipped' into love, which is kind of a 'miracle'.

Sure, that previous sentence is awfully laboured, but could you do any better? Exactly.

Anyway, the point is that Dennis was also in the same aisle looking to butter his toast (grow up!), and he struck up a conversation with Brenda because the man still has game.

"We both had masks on, and I say to her 'you know the best thing about wearing a mask?'" Dennis told Fox 13.

"You could pass these [people] not wearing a mask, and curse them out under your breath, they don't hear a word you're saying," she joked.

Which is actually a very solid opener in the middle of a pandemic.

It tends to be more effective than yelling: "Bill Gates is using the vaccine to depopulate the world" in the middle of an Aldi.

In a love story that they could easily sell to Disney, the pair chatted for half an hour (almost long enough for the mayonnaise to expire) before they realised they were blocking the aisle.

They hastily exchanged phone numbers and then went on a date at their local church the following Sunday, which has got to be the most wholesome first date in history.

Most young people these days would meet up at a bar or a café, but not these two love birds.

They wanted to kick things off by consuming the body of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on a first date, which is really more of a third-date activity in this writer's humble opinion.

It turns out that both Brenda and Dennis had one thing in common; they had both sadly lost their first partners.

Brenda's first husband had passed away from prostate cancer, and in 2020 Dennis lost his wife of 45 years. But, together, they helped each other overcome their grief.

Nine months after their first meeting, Dennis decided to pop the question!

Sure, that timing sounds suspicious, but there is no suggestion that this was a shotgun wedding.

The proposal also took place at the same Fry's Food and Drug Store, with Dennis getting down on one knee to pop the question, and he managed to pull it off without popping his hip.

At the wedding, the supermarket staff provided floral bouquets with either a jar of Miracle Whip or mayonnaise.

Hopefully, Brenda didn't throw these over her head, because that could have been quite messy.

But, we presume there were so many tears of joy on the big day that the manager still had to announce over the PA system: "Clean up in Aisle 8."