Elderly Llama Becomes Oldest In The World After Celebrating 27th Birthday.

Albuquerque, New Mexico, is looking to become the proud owner of a new Guinness World Record after an elderly llama is seeking to be crowned the world’s oldest llama.

Dalai the llama recently celebrated his 27th birthday taking the previous 26-year-old record holder, Rapper, the llama from Washington.

The average lifespan of a llama is around 20 years of age.

Dalai is owned by the Straits family, who has looked after the llama since 2003.

“He’s definitely a part of our family. He means a lot to us. My daughter and I were both born in Peru, and llamas, you know, we highly regard them because we live so closely with llamas traditionally,” owner Dr Kee Straits told the Albuquerque Journal.

The Straits celebrated Dalai’s big occasion in style with burgers, chocolate cake and party hats.

Dalai was given a personal alfalfa cake decorated with candles reading “27”.

Dalai’s best friend was also in attendance, Gelato, the Nigerian dwarf goat.

Representatives for Guinness were unable to attend the party. However, guests who attended can act as witnesses to prove the claim.

The family are in the application process to get Dalai into the record books and is awaiting Guinness’s response.