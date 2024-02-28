The Project

Elderly Gold Coast Couple Leave House And All Their Possessions To Guide Dogs Queensland

An elderly couple who lived in Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast have bequeathed their home to Guide Dogs Queensland.

According to 9News, the couple’s last wish was for all of their items, and their home, to be donated to the charity.

The house is on the market to be sold, and all the proceeds will go to Guide Dogs Queensland.

“This is absolutely a first for us,” real estate agent Deanne Marek told 9News.

“From what Guide Dogs Queensland has said it’s a first for them as well.”

The couple built the home in 1991, and it is not known how much it will go for when it goes to auction on March 9.a

“The sale of this is going to impact so many lives,” said real estate agent Linda Covino.

