Eight Still Missing In New Zealand After Cyclone Gabrielle

Gabrielle hit the island's northern region on February 12 and then the east coast causing widespread destruction, leaving at least 11 people dead and displacing thousands.

The number of people missing topped 6000 following the storm as communications were disrupted in many areas, but has fallen in the wake of recovery efforts.

"The remaining number of people includes those who, for a variety of reasons, do not engage with authorities," police said on Sunday.

"Regardless, getting in touch with those remaining eight remains a priority for police, and our staff are exploring all avenues to try and locate them."

Severe weather again hit the North Island on Friday, with heavy rain prompting more evacuations in Hawke's Bay, one of the regions hardest-hit by Gabrielle.

It also triggered flash floods and evacuation warnings in and around Auckland, the nation's largest city with a population of about 1.6 million.

On Sunday, weather forecaster MetService warned storms were possible later in the day, especially across North Island and the top of South Island.

The emergency agency for Auckland warned city residents to get ready for more rain, predicted to hit in the evening.

"The risk of thunderstorms and localised downpours over parts of the country increases tomorrow," Metservice said.

The forecaster on Saturday said it was closely monitoring a tropical low near Fiji that could turn into a tropical cyclone next week.

AAP with The Project.