Edinburgh Festivals Best Joke Has Been Revealed And As Always, It's Causing Debate

The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the largest arts festival in the world, has had its share of controversies this year.

It started before the festival began, with artists left pondering why the Fringe organisation did away with its app, making ticket purchasing and searching for accessible shows easier for punters (it was re-installed).

It cancelled comedians' shows due to the venue declaring the work on stage not in line with its values after an "unprecedented number of complaints".

The Guardian also raised eyebrows among some comedians after it gave an average review of a comedy show with the headline "Can a comedy show get by on laughs alone?" which left many comedians angry that the reviewer didn't think jokes were important... in a comedy show.

But with all this outrage, it is easy to forget that the Edinburgh Fringe Festival is full of jokes. 1000's and 1000's of jokes.

UK comedy channel, Dave, has compiled a list of what they think are the best jokes of the Fringe, and then had a jury of 2,000 people vote on which one is the best.

Now, remember, comedy is subjective, and sometimes it is in the telling, but boy oh boy, I've read funnier ones in a David Koch joke book.

Anyway, here they are, Dave's Top Ten Funniest Jokes of The Fringe:

10. I can't even be bothered to be apathetic these days – Will Duggan

9. Don't knock threesomes. Having a threesome is like hiring an intern to do all the jobs you hate – Sophie Duker

8. I used to live hand to mouth. Do you know what changed my life? Cutlery – Tim Vine

7. I sent a food parcel to my first wife. FedEx – Richard Pulsford

6. I spent the whole morning building a time machine, so that's four hours of my life that I'm definitely getting back – Olaf Falafel

5. I hate funerals. I'm not a mourning person – Will Mars

4. By my age, my parents had a house and a family, and to be fair to me, so do I, but it is the same house and the same family – Hannah Fairweather

3. My attempts to combine nitrous oxide and Oxo cubes made me a laughingstock – Olaf Falafel

2. Did you know, if you get pregnant in the Amazon, it's next day delivery? – Mark Simmons

1. I tried to steal spaghetti from the shop, but the female guard saw me, and I couldn't get pasta – Masai Graham