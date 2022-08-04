Eddie Betts’ Damning New Revelations Into Infamous Adelaide Crows Training Camp

A new investigation is set to be launched by the AFLPA into the infamous 2018 Adelaide Crows training camp after Eddie Betts revealed new behind-the-scenes information.

Betts has detailed the new information in his upcoming autobiography The Boy from Boomerang Crescent.

The former Carlton and Adelaide cult hero spoke to AFL 360 on Wednesday night about the revelations.

“Writing it was stressful, it takes you back to those moments. Just trying to put it on paper was really tough,” Betts said.

Betts said that he felt let down by the AFL after he voiced his concerns.

“I told them everything and I felt like my voice wasn’t being heard. It did hurt when nothing was done,” he said.

“I told them everything, I know a lot of players told them everything.”

Betts’ new revelations has caused outrage in the AFL community, with reporter Caroline Wilson criticising the AFL and SafeWork SA for not taking more significant action after the first investigation.

“It required discipline and a punishment,” Wilson said on Footy Classified on Wednesday night.

“The AFL is saying to me today they broke no rules. What about bringing the game into disrepute, or conduct unbecoming?

“Surely what we’ve heard from Eddie Betts is bringing the game into disrepute?

“How could they not take action? I know they put measures in place, but that wasn’t good enough for me.

“They knew all of this, and they did nothing.”

The AFL and SafeWork SA confirmed on Wednesday they will not be re-opening the investigation into the training camp.