Ed Sheeran To Face Trial Over Copyright Infringement On Hit Song 'Thinking Out Loud'

A federal judge in the U.S. has rejected Ed Sheeran's efforts to toss out the long-standing copyright case against the hit 2014 song.

Sheeran's lawyers argued that the copyright case was invalid due to the similarities in the two songs, Sheeran's 'Thinking Out Loud' and Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On', not being unique enough to fall under copyright in the first place.

But, a U.S. judge said that Sheeran would need to face a jury of his peers as there was "no bright-line rule" for deciding whether the similarities used were or were not unique enough.

"Although the two musical compositions are not identical, a jury could find that the overlap between the songs' combination of chord progression and harmonic rhythm is very close," the judge said.

The judge also noted that a disagreement between two musical experts contributed to his decision.

Back in 2018, a company that owned a portion of the estate of Ed Townsend, Marvin Gaye's co-writer on the song 'Let's Get It On', filed a lawsuit against Sheeran over comparisons between the 1973 hit and Sheeran's 'Thinking Out Loud'.

The copyright claim is seeking £90m (AU$155m) in damages, alleging Sheeran and his co-writer "copied and exploited, without authorisation or credit," Gaye's 1973 hit, "including but not limited to the melody, rhythms, harmonies, drums, bass line, backing chorus, tempo, syncopation and looping".

A trial will take place in Manhattan, with a date yet to be set.