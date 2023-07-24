Ed Sheeran Surprises Nashville Bar Patrons With Backstreet Boys Karaoke

Sheeran harmonised with the crowd on the Backstreet boys hit, jumping around and declaring, “let’s get f**king lit!”

In a post on Instagram, the star said he frequented the Christmas-themed bar when he lived in Nashville in 2013.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

“I used to go to this karaoke caravan called Santa’s. It only does $1 PBR (Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer) and does karaoke, and it’s the best,” he said.

The bar celebrated the star's homecoming by creating shirts with Sheeran's face on them, which he handed out to the crowd in between jumping behind the bar to serve beers.

Sheeran was celebrating his show at Nashville’s Nissan stadium, which had a record-breaking attendance of 73,000 concertgoers.