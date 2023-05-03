The Project

Ed Sheeran Says He Will Quit Music If 'Insulting' Plagiarising Claim Is Proven

Ed Sheeran has told a Manhattan court he will quit music if he is found to have plagiarised Marvin Gaye's song 'Let's Get It On'.

The British singer-songwriter is being sued by heirs of songwriter Ed Townsend, Gaye's co-writer on the 1973 hit, over alleged similarities with Sheeran's song 'Thinking Out Loud'.

A week into the trial, Sheeran has said he will quit the music industry if the claims are proven.

"I find it really insulting to devote my whole life to being a performer and a songwriter and have someone diminish it," said Sheeran.

"If that happens, I'm done, I'm stopping."

Lawyers for the Heirs last week displayed a video of Sheeran transitioning seamlessly between Thinking Out Loud and Let's Get it On in a live performance they said amounted to a confession that he had ripped off the song.

Sheeran said he and other performers frequently perform such "mash-ups," and that he had on other occasions combined Thinking Out Loud with Van Morrison's Crazy Love and Dolly Parton's I Will Always Love You.

He also said that an expert witness for the heirs, in transcribing his song, had altered it to make the chords and melody more like Let's Get It On.

"I don't know why he's allowed to be an expert," he said.

With AAP.

