Ed Sheeran Opens Up About His Struggle With An Eating Disorder In Raw Interview

The ultra-private musician revealed that he felt self-conscious on his rise to fame as he was constantly compared to his peers.

“I’m self-conscious anyway, but you get into an industry where you’re compared to every other pop star,” he told the publication.

“I was in the One Direction wave, and I’m like, ‘Well, why don’t I have a six-pack?’ And I was like, ‘Oh because you love kebabs and drink beer.’ Then you do songs with Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes. All these people that have fantastic figures. And I was always like, ‘Well, why am I so…fat?’”

Sheeran went on to explain that this led him to develop an eating disorder, and he found himself relating to Elton John, “I found myself doing what Elton talks about in his book - gorging, and then it would come up again.”

“There’s certain things that, as a man talking about them, I feel mad uncomfortable. I know people are going to see it a type of way, but it’s good to be honest about them. Because so many people do the same thing and hide it as well.”

“I’m a real binge eater. I’m a binge-everything. But I’m now more of a binge exerciser, and a binge dad. And work, obviously.”

In an interview with SirisXM last October, Sheeran shared how he was able to enjoy his comfort foods while maintaining a good balance with exercising.

“If you’re eating food that you really wanna eat, but then also exercising and looking the way that you kind of wanna look. I feel like that’s a good balance.”

“So I eat, I love fast food. I love curry, I love drinking nice wine. I love all the things that would be bad for you if you didn’t exercise. But I feel like I’d go crazy if it was just no carbohydrates the whole time.”

“And that’s a really healthy way of being. It’s all about balance. Like you can have a filthy burger once a week if you want, and you can have ice cream every day if you wanna have it. It’s just about balance.”