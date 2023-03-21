The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Ed Sheeran Announces New Four-Part Docuseries About His Life Called (+ThexSum÷of=It-All)

Ed Sheeran Announces New Four-Part Docuseries About His Life Called (+ThexSum÷of=It-All)

For the very first time, fans of Ed Sheeran will get a look behind the curtains of the superstar's life and career in a new four-part docuseries.

Ed Sheeran tries to keep his private life out of the public eye as much as possible, not often revealing what goes on behind the scenes.

That's all about to change after the "Shape of You" singer announced to social media on Monday that his four-part docuseries is set to be released.

Called 'Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All', stylized as (+ThexSum÷of=It-All), it is a nod to the star's iconic album titles and will take a deeper look into his life and career.

"I've always been guarded of my personal life; the only documentary I've ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting," Sheeran said in a statement.

"Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary on the making of my next album, Subtract. Initially, the documentary was just that, a documentary on the formation of an album. But, as my life took a few twists and turns, the subject matter of the album changed, and so did the documentary.

"It became something completely different to what I thought it would be. I wanted to provide context to the album as it touches on very personal things that we all experience.

"I knew if I made a documentary, I would want to put my trust in the hands of the director, so it wouldn't be sculpted by me and was actually an accurate reflection of who I am, even if it's uncomfortable to watch."

'Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It' All will premiere on Disney+ on May 3.

$100 ‘Dinner in White’ Event Gets Mocked Online For Including Basically Nothing
NEXT STORY

$100 ‘Dinner in White’ Event Gets Mocked Online For Including Basically Nothing

Advertisement

Related Articles

$100 ‘Dinner in White’ Event Gets Mocked Online For Including Basically Nothing

$100 ‘Dinner in White’ Event Gets Mocked Online For Including Basically Nothing

At least the cost-of-living crisis hasn’t hit everyone.
Pet Owner Uses Dating App Grindr To Try And Find Missing Cat

Pet Owner Uses Dating App Grindr To Try And Find Missing Cat

A UK resident has come up with an alternative method to find their lost cat - creating a profile on Grindr, the gay dating app.
The JOMO May Not Be As Joyful As People Claim

The JOMO May Not Be As Joyful As People Claim

A new study has found that those who claim to love 'JOMO' - 'the joy of missing out' - may not love the solitude as much as they claim.
One Man’s Strange Text Led To A Woman Finding Out He Was Using ChatGPT To Write His Messages

One Man’s Strange Text Led To A Woman Finding Out He Was Using ChatGPT To Write His Messages

Chat GPT is stealing hearts.
Corgis Bubble Butts Let Them Float On Water, Just Thought You'd Like To Know

Corgis Bubble Butts Let Them Float On Water, Just Thought You'd Like To Know

What a good buoy!