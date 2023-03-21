Ed Sheeran Announces New Four-Part Docuseries About His Life Called (+ThexSum÷of=It-All)

Ed Sheeran tries to keep his private life out of the public eye as much as possible, not often revealing what goes on behind the scenes.

That's all about to change after the "Shape of You" singer announced to social media on Monday that his four-part docuseries is set to be released.

Called 'Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All', stylized as (+ThexSum÷of=It-All), it is a nod to the star's iconic album titles and will take a deeper look into his life and career.

"I've always been guarded of my personal life; the only documentary I've ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting," Sheeran said in a statement.

"Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary on the making of my next album, Subtract. Initially, the documentary was just that, a documentary on the formation of an album. But, as my life took a few twists and turns, the subject matter of the album changed, and so did the documentary.

"It became something completely different to what I thought it would be. I wanted to provide context to the album as it touches on very personal things that we all experience.

"I knew if I made a documentary, I would want to put my trust in the hands of the director, so it wouldn't be sculpted by me and was actually an accurate reflection of who I am, even if it's uncomfortable to watch."

'Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It' All will premiere on Disney+ on May 3.