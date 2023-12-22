Economists claim The McCallisters from Home Alone Are In The richest One Percent

Kevin's family home in the beloved Christmas film has long been a point of fan discussion, with many theories emerging about how his family could afford such an impressive house.

The home is targeted by burglars in an already wealthy neighbourhood, speculating that the house contained "top-flight goods" such as electronics and fine jewellery.

According to the economists, the McCallister home would only have been affordable to households with an income of roughly $305,000 in 1990 (the year of Home Alone's release) or $665,000 in 2022.

This level of income would put the McCallister family in the top one per cent of earners in Chicago.

The Times also investigates what Kevin's parents do for work in order to make such an impressive salary,

Todd Strasser, who wrote novelisations of the film series, confirmed a popular fan theory speculating that Kate McCallister is a fashion designer, given all the mannequins around the house that Kevin uses when tricking the burglars.

Strasser also confirmed that Kevin's dad's work as a businessman is as ambiguous as it sounds and said he wasn't actually sure how much the family made.

Crucially, the Times points out that the McCallisters are not the money makers of the family, but rather the mysterious Uncle Rob figure who lives in France is bankrolling the family holiday.

The father's brother, Uncle Rob, is the one who paid for the flights of 15 family members during the peak holiday season, even covering the adult's tickets in first class.

It's also said that Uncle Rob has an apartment in Paris with a clear view of the Eiffel Tower and somehow enough space to house 15 family members.