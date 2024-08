Eating Just 2 Slices Of Ham A Day Increases Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes

Data from nearly two million people - analysed by a team led by the University of Cambridge - also found that consuming 100 grams of unprocessed red meat a day - equivalent to a small steak - was associated with a 10 per cent higher risk of developing the condition.

Researchers said the findings, published in the journal The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, back the recommendations to cut down meat intake.

Senior author Professor Nita Forouhi, of the University of Cambridge's Medical Research Council (MRC) Epidemiology Unit, said: "Our research provides the most comprehensive evidence to date of an association between eating processed meat and unprocessed red meat and a higher future risk of type 2 diabetes.

"It supports recommendations to limit the consumption of processed meat and unprocessed red meat to reduce type 2 diabetes cases in the population."

For the study, the researchers analysed data from 31 study cohorts involving 1.97 million people across 20 countries through InterConnect - a project funded by the European Union to understand more about diabetes and obesity across different populations.

They found 50 grams of processed meat a day - equivalent to two slices of ham - was associated with a 15 per cent higher risk of type 2 diabetes in the next 10 years.

But they said the link between eating poultry, such as chicken, turkey, and duck, and type 2 diabetes remains uncertain and needs further investigation.

Professor Nick Wareham, director of the MRC Epidemiology Unit and a senior author on the paper, said the data "allowed us to provide more concrete evidence of the link between consumption of different types of meat and type 2 diabetes than was previously possible".

Commenting on the study, experts said that while the research cannot show how or why red and processed meat intake increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, the findings align with the current healthy eating recommendations.

With AAP.