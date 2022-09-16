Eating A Bigger Breakfast Is Key For Curbing Appetite Throughout The Day, Researchers Say

We all hear "breakfast is the most important meal of the day", but scientists believe it is the most important factor to reducing excessive snacking or cravings during the day.

The University of Aberdeen team found people burned the same calories whenever they had their biggest meal of the day.

But appetite was noticeably smaller after big breakfasts, which could make it easier to stick to a diet.

The researchers were investigating "chrono-nutrition" and how the food we eat is affected by the rhythms of our body's internal clock.

One idea is that the evening is a bad time to eat because the body clock shifts our metabolism towards sleep.

The 30 volunteers had all their meals prepared for them for more than two months (wow, sign me up next time), with breakfast, lunch and dinner adding up to about 1,700 calories a day.

They spent one month having a huge breakfast which used up nearly half their daily calories, followed by a smaller lunch and an even smaller evening meal.

In the other month, the volunteers had their big meal in the evening rather than in the morning.

The results, published in the journal Cell Metabolism, found the timing of a big meal made no difference to how many calories were burned, to people's resting metabolic rate or the amount of weight they lost.

The key difference was in the participants' appetite or hunger levels, which were suppressed by the large breakfast.

Prof Alexandra Johnstone said that was likely to be crucial in the real world when the amount of food available was not being controlled.

She told me: "The studies suggest, for appetite control, the big breakfast was a winner.

"If you can start your day with a healthy big breakfast, you are more likely to maintain physical activity levels and maintain that control over appetite for the remainder of the day."