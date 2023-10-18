EasyJet Flight Cancelled After Messy Toilet Incident

Passengers aboard the budget aircraft, which had already been delayed for several hours, were reportedly forced to remain seated while cleaners boarded and attempted to clear the mess.

The travellers were required to disembark when the situation was unable to be swiftly cleaned, subsequently forced to find their own accommodation for the night before a rescue flight could be arranged for Monday afternoon.

Footage from passengers on-board the plane shows toilet paper scattered across the aisle, while another video shows disgruntled travellers reacting to an announcement by airline staff of the flight's cancellation.

Speaking to CNN, passenger Aaran Gedhu claimed the flight already had an air of “suspense and anger” before the defecation incident, due to the delays.

“EasyJet planes, as they are, just aren’t very comfortable – it’s just a basic seat with okayish legroom room. So everyone was just a bit tense,” he said.

When passengers were finally informed they had been cleared for take off in 20 minutes, the defecation incident happened.

“It was just a very uncomfortable experience. Obviously, the plane was in an unsanitary state,” Gedhu said.

EasyJet confirmed in a statement that delays on the initial flight occurred for “safety reasons”, with the subsequent overnight delay being due to “the aircraft requiring additional cleaning”.