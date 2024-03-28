Easter Chocolate Price Hike Could Double By Next Year

According to the Australian Financial Review, shoppers can expect to pay around 9 per cent more for chocolate eggs this Easter compared with last year, but prices could be double that in 2025.

RaboResearch analyst Pia Piggott told the AFR that New York cocoa futures were up about 237 per cent, and London futures about 300 per cent, and as Easter eggs are made up to a year in advance, the flow on effect of can be expected to hit shoppers next year.

Ms Piggot also explained that there had been a reduction in cocoa production in the Ivory Coast and Ghana – where 60 per cent of the world's cocoa beans are grown.

“It is a combination of a range of agricultural and other factors, including adverse weather conditions, ageing trees and disease in crops,” she said.

“There are also other challenges for growers, including increasing sustainability regulations and requirements – including in import markets – which are also limiting supply growth.”

Peter Millard of local chocolatier Haigh’s told the AFR that cocoa supply issues had long been discussed but now the results are being experienced.

“It was not unexpected, it was just all of a sudden,” he said.

“There has been a structural deficit in the market that needs to play out after a few difficult years in Africa.”

Ms Piggot said that many Easter products experience ‘shrinkflation’, where prices remain the same but the size or amount of chocolate is reduced.