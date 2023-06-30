Earthquake Shakes Victoria For A Second Time This Year

Another earthquake has rattled Victoria, with thousands of people reporting the tremors early this morning.

At 1:32am, a 4.6 magnitude earthquake was detected near Rawson, 126km northeast of Melbourne, with more than 9,000 people registering the rumble.

It’s the second time in just a few weeks that the state has been shaken awake by a quake, with the recent spate leaving people wondering, “Why so many?”

According to Mark Quigley, Associate Professor of earthquake science at the University of Melbourne, Victoria is currently experiencing a series of aftershocks from the major September 2021 earthquake.

“It won’t be surprising if we continue to have heightened aftershock activity,” he explained.

“And it’s a very common thing to have aftershock sequence that lasts many years, sometimes even decades, and in some places even centuries after a major earthquake.”

So as Melbourne picks up the pieces from another truly harrowing rumble, can Australia’s new earthquake capital handle another terrifying tremor?