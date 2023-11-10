The Project

Earth Just Endured It’s Hottest 12 Months On Record

New research has found that the past 12 months were the hottest ever recorded, with at least 7.8 billion people exposed to above-average heat.

The report from Climate Central, a non-profit research group, analysed global temperature data and found that in 170 countries, mean temperatures exceeded 30-year-norms, exposing 99% of humanity to higher-than-normal heat.

The research also found that 1.9 billion people experienced a five-day heat wave that was heavily influenced by carbon pollution. 

According to the report, the high temperatures between November 2022 and October 2023 were likely due to human-caused climate change, and warned that “As long as humanity continues to burn coal, oil, and natural gas, temperatures will rise and impacts will accelerate and spread.”

"This 12-month record is exactly what we expect from a global climate fueled by carbon pollution," Dr. Andrew Pershing, vice president for science at Climate Central said. 

"Records will continue to fall next year, especially as the growing El Niño begins to take hold, exposing billions to unusual heat. While climate impacts are most acute in developing countries near the equator, seeing climate-fueled streaks of extreme heat in the U.S., India, Japan, and Europe underscores that no one is safe from climate change."

