Earth Is Set To Receive Its First "Alien" Message From Mars Today

An encoded extraterrestrial message sent from Mars is set to be received on Earth today, and we've been invited to help crack it.

Humanity is set to receive its first-ever alien message from Mars today in what has been dubbed 'A Sign In Space'.

The SETI Institute will beam a coded message from Mars back to Earth as a dress rehearsal for what it would be like to receive an extraterrestrial message.

According to researchers, the message aims to prepare scientists "profoundly transformational experience for all humankind" when contact is indeed made.

"Throughout history, humanity has searched for meaning in powerful and transformative phenomena," Daniela dePaulis, the visionary artist behind the A Sign in Space project, explained in a statement.

"Receiving a message from an extraterrestrial civilisation would be a profoundly transformational experience for all humankind. 

"A Sign in Space offers the unprecedented opportunity to tangibly rehearse and prepare for this scenario through global collaboration, fostering an open-ended search for meaning across all cultures and disciplines."

The SETI Institute will live stream the event, allowing the general public to engage further.

"Anyone working to decode and interpret the message can discuss the process in the A Sign in Space Discord server,' SETI shared.

"Submissions of findings, thoughts, and artistic and scientific inputs may be made through the dedicated submission form on the project's website."

