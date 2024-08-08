Early Learning Educators To Receive 15% Pay Rise

Early childhood and out-of-school hours staff are in line to receive a 15 per cent pay rise over two years, following a $3.6 billion boost by the federal government.

The wage rise would only take place if centres agree not to increase fees for parents by more than 4.4 per cent.

Educators will get a 10 per cent increase to their take-home pay from December, before getting a further five per cent from December 2025.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said boosting wages in the sector was a way of ensuring a government-funded childcare scheme could take place in the future.

"We're looking at the move towards universal provision of affordable childcare ... you do that in stages. A pre-condition for a successful sector is paying workers a decent wage," he told reporters in Sydney on Thursday.

"Like our nurses and other sectors that have been dominated by women, the care sector needs to be valued."

It comes as the government confirmed it had received the final report from the Productivity Commission on its review into the childcare sector.

With AAP.