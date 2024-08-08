The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Early Learning Educators To Receive 15% Pay Rise

Early Learning Educators To Receive 15% Pay Rise

A pay rise for early learning educators is a step towards universal childcare, the prime minister says.

Early childhood and out-of-school hours staff are in line to receive a 15 per cent pay rise over two years, following a $3.6 billion boost by the federal government.

The wage rise would only take place if centres agree not to increase fees for parents by more than 4.4 per cent.

Educators will get a 10 per cent increase to their take-home pay from December, before getting a further five per cent from December 2025.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said boosting wages in the sector was a way of ensuring a government-funded childcare scheme could take place in the future.

"We're looking at the move towards universal provision of affordable childcare ... you do that in stages. A pre-condition for a successful sector is paying workers a decent wage," he told reporters in Sydney on Thursday.

"Like our nurses and other sectors that have been dominated by women, the care sector needs to be valued."

It comes as the government confirmed it had received the final report from the Productivity Commission on its review into the childcare sector.

With AAP.

Three Taylor Swift Concerts Cancelled Over Attack Fears
NEXT STORY

Three Taylor Swift Concerts Cancelled Over Attack Fears

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Three Taylor Swift Concerts Cancelled Over Attack Fears

    Three Taylor Swift Concerts Cancelled Over Attack Fears

    Three Taylor Swift concerts due to take place in Vienna this week have been called off, after officials announced arrests over a planned attack in the area.
    ‘Succulent Chinese Meal’ Man, Jack Karlson, Dies Aged 82

    ‘Succulent Chinese Meal’ Man, Jack Karlson, Dies Aged 82

    Jack Karlson, the man behind one of the most iconic arrest monologues in Australian history, has died aged 82.
    Free Ramen, Colonoscopies And A Condo Await Philippines' First Male Gold Medallist

    Free Ramen, Colonoscopies And A Condo Await Philippines' First Male Gold Medallist

    Filipino gymnast Carlo Yulo earned more than two gold medals at the Paris Olympics because he also secured a lifetime supply of ramen, colonoscopies, and a house.
    Eric Trump Says Father Donald Trump Would Deport Prince Harry If Re-Elected

    Eric Trump Says Father Donald Trump Would Deport Prince Harry If Re-Elected

    Eric Trump has claimed his father, Donald Trump, would "take appropriate action" to deport Prince Harry back to the U.K. if re-elected.
    Dogged Policing Finds $600k Of Unreleased Bluey Coins

    Dogged Policing Finds $600k Of Unreleased Bluey Coins

    Strike Force Bandit investigators have got their man, arresting a 47-year-old accused of pinching $600,000 worth of collector's item Bluey coins.