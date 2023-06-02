The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Early Drafts Reveal Bohemian Rhapsody Had A Completely Different Name

Early Drafts Reveal Bohemian Rhapsody Had A Completely Different Name

Queen's hit song was originally going to be called Mongolian Rhapsody

An early draft of Queen's famous smash hit 'Bohemian Rhapsody' was originally going to be called 'Mongolian Rhapsody'. 

The draft was found in Freddy Mercury's London home, where written in black and blue ink was the title 'Mongolaon Rhapsody' before Mongolian was crossed out and replaced as Bohemian.

That wasn't the only alteration that was made; the line "mama, just killed a man" was originally penned as "mama, there's a war began".

Other words, such as "matador" and "belladonna", were also written but were never included in the final cut of the song. 

The written lyrics are being auctioned off at Sotheby's in New York City until June 8, with drafts for other smash hits such as "Somebody to Love" and "Don't Stop Me Now".

Sotheby's books and manuscripts specialist Gabriel Heaton said, "The revelations in these pages include the extensive redrafting which was part of his songwriting process."

Airbnb Host Takes It A Little Bit Too Far With ‘Ridiculous’ List Of Rules
NEXT STORY

Airbnb Host Takes It A Little Bit Too Far With ‘Ridiculous’ List Of Rules

Advertisement

Related Articles

Airbnb Host Takes It A Little Bit Too Far With ‘Ridiculous’ List Of Rules

Airbnb Host Takes It A Little Bit Too Far With ‘Ridiculous’ List Of Rules

A list from an ‘entitled’ Airbnb host has gone viral for the ‘ridiculous’ rules, including toilet paper rations, luggage allowance, washing machine restrictions, and even banning working or studying from the site.
New Craze of Self-Care is Called ‘Bed Rotting’ Is Taking Off

New Craze of Self-Care is Called ‘Bed Rotting’ Is Taking Off

Gen Z are so tired of being accused of their version of self-care being seen as lazy, that they’ve decided to own it.
Dogs Dream About Their Owners Because They’re So Attached To Them, Experts Reveals

Dogs Dream About Their Owners Because They’re So Attached To Them, Experts Reveals

If that doesn’t melt your heart, I don’t know what will.
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away 100,000 Free Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away 100,000 Free Doughnuts

But you'll have to act fast before they're all gone.
Dating Expert Says You’re Not “Crazy” For Keying Your Ex’s Car

Dating Expert Says You’re Not “Crazy” For Keying Your Ex’s Car

Who hasn’t thought about doing something drastic during a bad breakup?