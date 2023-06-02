Early Drafts Reveal Bohemian Rhapsody Had A Completely Different Name

An early draft of Queen's famous smash hit 'Bohemian Rhapsody' was originally going to be called 'Mongolian Rhapsody'.

The draft was found in Freddy Mercury's London home, where written in black and blue ink was the title 'Mongolaon Rhapsody' before Mongolian was crossed out and replaced as Bohemian.

That wasn't the only alteration that was made; the line "mama, just killed a man" was originally penned as "mama, there's a war began".

Other words, such as "matador" and "belladonna", were also written but were never included in the final cut of the song.

The written lyrics are being auctioned off at Sotheby's in New York City until June 8, with drafts for other smash hits such as "Somebody to Love" and "Don't Stop Me Now".

Sotheby's books and manuscripts specialist Gabriel Heaton said, "The revelations in these pages include the extensive redrafting which was part of his songwriting process."