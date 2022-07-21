The Project

Early Childhood Educators To Strike In September

Early childhood educators will strike on September 7 amid pay disputes and a push for systemic reform.

A vote on Wednesday by members of the United Workers Union (UWU) agreed to take industrial action on Early Childhood Educators Day in September to address the "crisis" within the sector.

In the statement, the union issued three demands to the government: a pay increase; putting greater value on the early learning sector; and to "put children before profit".

UWU early education director Helen Gibbons said "the only way out of the crisis in early learning is real reform that respects educators”.

"Educators are sick of being stuck. After nearly a decade of inaction the new federal government needs to commit to an urgent plan to fix the early education sector," she said.

"UWU members' vision is for a sector where educators' vital work is valued with professional wages and working conditions, and where early education is recognised for its vital role in children's development.

AAP with The Project.

