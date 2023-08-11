E-Scooters Will Now Shout At Riders

You can’t walk through the city or along the river without seeing some businessman zipping home from work at breakneck speeds, tie flapping in the wind, with a strange defiant expression on his face that says, ‘I don’t look weird, I’m the future’.

Sure, they might be a convenient and eco-friendly way of getting around, reducing traffic congestion and environmental impact.

But the rise in popularity of the Electric scooter as brought to light a whole bunch of safety concerns.

Pedestrians have been injured from e-scooters scooting illegally on the footpath and riders have injured themselves from scooting drunk or without a helmet or even having multiple people on the scooter.

Well, according to the Herald Sun, Lime scooters think they have the solution, their new fleet will shout at the riders when they do something wrong.

The new scooters will be fitted with cameras and an audio warning that will notify the rider if they are on the footpath or have more than one person on the e-scooter.

This will eventually be rolled out across the entire Melbourne lime scooter fleet.

With the city of Melbourne having a vote on the use of E-scooters in the city next week, it’s looking like the electronic scooters might be here to stay.

So hopefully these new safety measures will help E-scooters and pedestrians live together in harmony.