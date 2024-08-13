E-Scooters Rentals To Be Banned In Melbourne CBD

The Age reported that Lord Mayor Nicholas Reece and Councillor Davydd Griffith will move a motion to cancel the City of Melbourne’s contracts with hire companies Lime and Neuron.

Following a 30-day notice period, all hire e-scooters will be removed from the city.

As part of a two-year trial, about 1,500 e-scooters were distributed around the city, but they have been subject to a number of complaints. Blocking footpaths and endangering pedestrians were the most common complaints.

In a comment to The Age last week, Reece said that while he was a supporter of e-scooters, the public’s misbehaviour using them has created “serious issues”.

“The shared e-scooter scheme has been popular in Melbourne, but there has also been serious issues,” he said.

“Riders continue to break the law, endangering others and themselves, creating a nuisance on our streets.”

New laws coming into effect in Victoria starting in October will see increased fines for e-scooter riders breaking the law.