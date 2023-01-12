The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

E-Scooter Fire In Brisbane House Injures Five People

E-Scooter Fire In Brisbane House Injures Five People

A fire caused by an e-scooter has injured two men, a woman and two teenage girls in Brisbane's southwest.

The fire started inside the Darra home at about 4 am on Thursday, Queensland Ambulance Service said.

The five people were treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

A man in his 40s suffered burns to his back and was treated by a critical care paramedic before being rushed to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for treatment.

A woman in her 30s with minor burns to her hand and a teenage girl who inhaled smoke were also taken to the same hospital.

A man in his 50s also suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, while another teenage girl was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital after she inhaled smoke.

Queensland Ambulance Service said all five patients were in a stable condition on Thursday morning.

AAP with The Project.

Lingerie Expert Demonstrates The Correct Way To Put On A Bra And It May Surprise You
NEXT STORY

Lingerie Expert Demonstrates The Correct Way To Put On A Bra And It May Surprise You

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Lingerie Expert Demonstrates The Correct Way To Put On A Bra And It May Surprise You

    Lingerie Expert Demonstrates The Correct Way To Put On A Bra And It May Surprise You

    Have you ever held a bra in your hand and looked at it, mystified as to what to do next?
    Bride Divides The Internet By Asking If It's OK For Guests To Pay For Their Meals

    Bride Divides The Internet By Asking If It's OK For Guests To Pay For Their Meals

    A bride-to-be has divided the internet after asking if it would be acceptable to ask wedding guests to pay for their meal instead of buying a gift.
    Woman Accidentally Buys Winning $3 Million Lotto Ticket

    Woman Accidentally Buys Winning $3 Million Lotto Ticket

    Could she accidentally give me some of the money?
    Study Finds Boiling Peanuts May Help Children Overcome Peanut Allergies

    Study Finds Boiling Peanuts May Help Children Overcome Peanut Allergies

    A new study has found boiling peanuts may be the key to helping children overcome allergic reactions caused by peanuts.
    Man Pays $110 For Someone To Wait In Long Sydney Cinnabon Queue

    Man Pays $110 For Someone To Wait In Long Sydney Cinnabon Queue

    A Sydney man has avoided waiting in an hours-long queue to secure a cinnamon pastry by paying someone to do it.