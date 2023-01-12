E-Scooter Fire In Brisbane House Injures Five People

The fire started inside the Darra home at about 4 am on Thursday, Queensland Ambulance Service said.

The five people were treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

A man in his 40s suffered burns to his back and was treated by a critical care paramedic before being rushed to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for treatment.

A woman in her 30s with minor burns to her hand and a teenage girl who inhaled smoke were also taken to the same hospital.

A man in his 50s also suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, while another teenage girl was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital after she inhaled smoke.

Queensland Ambulance Service said all five patients were in a stable condition on Thursday morning.

AAP with The Project.