E-scooter Company ‘Lime’ To Finally Do Something About Footpath Riders

Picture this: you’re going for a gentle walk with your beloved on a glorious spring day, carrying a recently purchased bouquet of Hydrangeas and just enjoying the soft spring air. When suddenly out of nowhere someone on an E-scooter zips past you at speed. They don’t hit you but get very close and make you all scared, ruining your outing and putting your poor beloved in a bad mood.

Well, this nightmare scenario might be a thing of the past; the E-scooter company ‘Lime’ has stated they will stop customers from illegally riding on the footpath if they can continue to operate in Melbourne after their trial has finished.

Hugo Burt-Morris, Lime’s General Manger said more work needs to be done to prevent misuse but after a year of the scoots being on Melbourne streets behaviour has improved.

As he told The Age “We’re only a year into the trial and we’re testing a new mode of mobility. Frankly ... [it] takes a very long time for people to get a strong understanding of the rules.”

The e-scooter trial started back in February last year, allowing Lime and Neuron scooters to ride on Victorian roads.

But now the trial is coming to an end and the fate of e-scooters hangs in the balance. It all seems to verge on whether riders will stay off the paths and get out of pedestrians’ way.

But Hugo is hopeful that e-riders will do better, “I still have confidence that these incident rates of footpath riding, or even just general misuse, will continue to decline.”