Dylan Alcott Urges Businesses To Change Their Attitudes Towards People With Disabilities.

Australian businesses are being urged to take more action on workplace discrimination to help encourage more people to enter the workforce.

People who experience barriers to work not only have trouble finding employment but are twice as likely to experience discrimination when they do accept a job, Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said.  

 

"Bias and community attitudes have a significant economic and social cost (and) we are missing an important opportunity to contribute to Australia's economic growth," she told the summit on Friday. 

 

Rishworth said gender, age, disability, and race discrimination in workplaces were holding Australians back from entering the workforce. 

 

Australian of the Year and tennis star Dylan Alcott said changing attitudes towards people with disabilities will require government, business, education, and the community to buy-in to reform.  

 

"(Businesses) cannot sit around and wait for government funding all the time, it's time to get out there and invest in your businesses to increase productivity, workplace morale ... (and) to reflect your customer base," he told the summit. 

 

He said despite the national unemployment rate being at a record low of 3.4 per cent, the unemployment rate of people with disabilities was almost triple that of able-bodied people.  

 

The workforce participation rate of people with disabilities has not risen in 28 years, something Dylan said was just not fair.  

 

"There (are) so many opportunities to get out there and work at the moment, yet it's not really translating into people with disability getting that chance," he told reporters.  

 

"We need to have the opportunity to get out there and have a crack." 

