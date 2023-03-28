Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Daughters Have Given Him An Adorable Makeover, Leaving Fans In Stitches

Actor and wrestling legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has left fans in stitches after sharing a video of his daughters gave him a makeover.

The video, which has over nine million views on TikTok, shows The Rock’s daughters Jasmine, 7, and Tia, 4, giving the actor a makeover only a child could think of.

“Daddy, can we give you a makeover? No baby, daddy has a zoom meeting in 10min,” Johnson captioned the video.

The Rock did not make the zoom meeting.

The adorable makeover consisted of Johnson’s daughters covering his entire head in pink lipstick and a black twirly moustache.

“My two tornadoes point and laugh uncontrollably with no mercy judgement,” The Rock revealed in the caption.

He added: “I spend an hour TRYING to scrub lipstick off my head and face - unbeknownst to me - this sh*t stains the skin 💄🤣”.

“Hey, they’ll be a time down the road when this stuff won’t matter to them anymore, so sign me up - daddy’s in: 🙋🏽‍♂️😂.”

Fans in the comments couldn’t contain their laughter.

“No matter how strong u are. Once ur daughter say u are princess. You are a f***ing princess,” one user joked.

“Pink Adam,” said another.